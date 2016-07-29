版本:
BRIEF-Pathfinder bancorp reports Q2 EPS $0.20

July 29 Pathfinder Bancorp Inc says -

* Pathfinder Bancorp second quarter 2016 net income up 26% to $832,000

* Pathfinder Bancorp Inc says Q2 2016 net interest income increased $314,000, or 6.7%, to $5.0 million, compared to $4.7 million for Q2 of 2015

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

