公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六

BRIEF-Red Rock Energy Inc appoints Ivan M. Matishak as CFO

July 29 Red Rock Energy Inc

* Red rock energy inc says appointed Ivan M. Matishak to its board of directors and to position of Chief Financial Officer

* Red Rock Energy Inc. Announces appointment of new cfo, director; files audited financial statements Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

