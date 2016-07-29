BRIEF-Red Rock Energy Inc appoints Ivan M. Matishak as CFO

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
July 29 Red Rock Energy Inc
* Red rock energy inc says appointed Ivan M. Matishak to its board of directors and to position of Chief Financial Officer
* Red Rock Energy Inc. Announces appointment of new cfo, director; files audited financial statements Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.