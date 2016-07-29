版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-Resonant says CFO John Philpott resigned

July 29 Resonant Inc

* Resonant announces change to its executive management team

* Says CFO John Philpott resigned

* Ross Goolsby of Bridgepoint consulting will join co August and will become interim CFO after company files its form 10-Q for Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐