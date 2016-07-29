版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六 04:26 BJT

BRIEF-BBCN and Wilshire complete merger

July 29 BBCN Bancorp Inc

* BBCN and Wilshire complete merger of equals creating the only super regional Korean-American bank in the U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

