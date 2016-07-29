版本:
BRIEF-First National Community Bancorp Inc reports Q2 2016 net income

July 29 First National Community Bancorp Inc

* First National Community Bancorp, Inc. reports second quarter 2016 net income

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

