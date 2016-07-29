版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-Seneca Foods reports a sales increase of 11.6 pct

July 29 Seneca Foods Corp

* Seneca Foods reports a sales increase of 11.6% or $26.4 million and a net loss of $0.1 million for the quarter ended July 2, 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 sales rose 11.6 percent to $252.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐