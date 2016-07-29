版本:
BRIEF-Wellesley Bancorp quarterly EPS $0.31

July 29 Wellesley Bancorp Inc

* Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. Reports results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2016

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.31

* Qtrly net interest income $4.9 million versus $4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

