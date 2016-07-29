BRIEF-The Second Cup Q2 loss per share C$0.03

July 29 Second Cup Ltd

* Q2 loss per share C$0.03

* Qtrly total revenue $7.8 million versus $9.4 million

* The second cup ltd. Reports results for the second quarter 2016

* Q2 same store sales down 1.3% compared to down 1.1% in q1

