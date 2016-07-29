版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-MSB Financial Corp Q1 EPS $0.04

July 29 Msb Financial Corp

* Qtrly net interest income $2.9 million versus $2.5 million

* MSB Financial Corp. Releases first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐