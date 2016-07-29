版本:
BRIEF-Wavefront Q3 loss per share c$0.008

July 29 Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc

* Wavefront announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue C$794,100

* Q3 loss per share C$0.008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

