BRIEF-Northern Power Systems provides update regarding filing of disclosure documents

July 29 Northern Power Systems Corp

* Restatement had no impact on company's cash position or cash flow from operations.

* Northern Power Systems provides update regarding filing of disclosure documents

* Completed filing of annual filings on Jul 25, including restatement of results for FY2013, 2014, and first three quarters of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)