BRIEF-Potomac Bancshares Inc releases 2016 Q2 results

July 29 Potomac Bancshares Inc

* Potomac Bancshares, Inc. releases 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

