BRIEF-Willbros reports Q2 2016 results

July 29 Willbros Group Inc

* FY2016 revenue view $852.3 million --Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Willbros Group Inc says "both our oil & gas and canadian businesses continue to face difficult challenges in this current market"

* Willbros reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.09 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.10

* Q2 revenue $193.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $205.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $750 million to $800 million

* At June 30, 2016, Willbros reported total backlog of $672.0 million, a decrease of $111.3 million from March 31, 2016 balance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

