版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-Taiga announces financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2016

July 29 Taiga Building Products Ltd

* Taiga announces financial results for the three months ended june 30, 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15

* Qtrly sales $325.5 million versus $404 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐