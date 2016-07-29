BRIEF-Exo U qtrly net loss per share $0.02

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
July 29 Exo U Inc
* Without additional financing or other revenues, company will be forced to cease operations
* Qtrly revenue $386,925
* Exo u announces its fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Expects to continue to incur further operating losses and negative cash flows from operating activities in development of its business
* Workforce reduction cost savings and other expense reductions, will reduce normalized spend by approximately 50%
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.