BRIEF-Exo U qtrly net loss per share $0.02

July 29 Exo U Inc

* Without additional financing or other revenues, company will be forced to cease operations

* Qtrly revenue $386,925

* Exo u announces its fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Expects to continue to incur further operating losses and negative cash flows from operating activities in development of its business

* Workforce reduction cost savings and other expense reductions, will reduce normalized spend by approximately 50%

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.02