版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 30日 星期六 06:07 BJT

BRIEF-Truett-Hurst announces renewal of credit facility

July 29 Truett

* Hurst - renewal provides maintains $10 million revolving commitment,provides additional $500 thousand of available credit for equipment financing

* Hurst, inc. Announces renewal of credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐