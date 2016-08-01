BRIEF-MGIC Investment announces $350 million public offering of senior notes due 2023

Aug 1 Mgic Investment
* Mgic investment corporation announces $350 million public
offering of senior notes due 2023
* May use proceeds to buy portion of $256.9 million
outstanding 9% convertible junior subordinated debentures due
2063 owned by holders other than co
* To use portion of proceeds to buy shares of common stock
to offset shares used as consideration in purchase of 2020
convertible notes
* To use portion of net proceeds to purchase portion of
company's $500 million of outstanding 2% convertible senior
notes due 2020
