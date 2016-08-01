BRIEF-Affiliated Managers Group Q2 earnings per share $1.97

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Aug 1 Affiliated Managers Group Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share $1.97
* Amg reports financial and operating results for the second quarter and first half of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* AMG's aggregate assets under management were approximately $700 billion at June 30, 2016
* Q2 revenue view $563.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly economic EPS of $3.06
* Net client cash flows for Q2 of 2016 were $0.6 billion
* Qtrly revenue $ 554.1 million versus $ 646.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering