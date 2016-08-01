BRIEF-Vulcan reports quarterly EPS from Continuing operations of $0.93

Aug 1 Vulcan Materials Co
* Q2 earnings per share $0.93 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations
excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue rose 14 percent to $3.6 billion
* Q2 revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly shipments increased 3 percent, or 1.3 million
tons, to 49 million tons
* Still expect full year aggregates shipments to exceed 190
million tons
* Co's full year outlook aligned with longer range market
expectations and performance goals
