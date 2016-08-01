版本:
BRIEF-Vulcan reports quarterly EPS from Continuing operations of $0.93

Aug 1 Vulcan Materials Co

* Q2 earnings per share $0.93 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue rose 14 percent to $3.6 billion

* Q2 revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly shipments increased 3 percent, or 1.3 million tons, to 49 million tons

* Still expect full year aggregates shipments to exceed 190 million tons

* Co's full year outlook aligned with longer range market expectations and performance goals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

