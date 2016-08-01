BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings acquires 5.11 Tactical

Aug 1 Compass Diversified Holdings :
* Compass Diversified Holdings acquires 5.11 tactical
* Compass Diversified Holdings says deal valued at $400
million
* Expects to fund purchase price through a draw on its
revolving credit facility
* Expect acquisition to provide thirty to thirty-five cents
per share of cash flow accretion to CODI on an annualized basis
* CODI will acquire a substantial tax asset, positive effect
of which will be meaningful for CODI's annual cash flow
* Expects to fund purchase price by exercising an accordion
feature on its existing credit facility
* Acquisition of 5.11 will be immediately accretive to our
shareholders
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)