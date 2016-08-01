BRIEF-Diamond Resorts International postpones Q2 earnings release

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Aug 1 Diamond Resorts International :
* Diamond Resorts International postpones its second quarter 2016 earnings release
* If change in relative sales value methodology is determined to have occurred, co would file amendments to its periodic reports impacted
* Accounting firm views co may not have correctly applied relative sales value inventory valuation model to prepare financials for 2014 and thereafter
* The change would not impact adjusted EBITDA nor would it impact compliance with financial covenants under agreements
* May have to write up book value of unsold vacation interests, net, record reduction of vacation interest cost of sales
* Issue arises from modification in inventory management strategy in 2014 that may be deemed to be change in relative sales value methodology
* Adjustment may also result in higher vacation interest cost of sales in periods subsequent to 2014 thus reducing reported net income
* If a change in relative sales value methodology is determined to have occurred, co would file amendments to periodic reports Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering