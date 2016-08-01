BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group - 602 thousand DARTS in July, 8% lower

Aug 1 (Reuters) -
* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for
July 2016, includes Reg.-NMS execution statistics
* Interactive Brokers Group says 602 thousand Daily Average
Revenue Trades (DARTS) for July , 8% lower than prior year and
6% lower than prior month
* Interactive Brokers Group - 360 thousand client accounts
for July, 15% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior
month
* Interactive Brokers Group - July ending client equity of
$76.5 billion, 16% higher than prior year and 4% higher than
prior month
