BRIEF-T2 Biosystems reports Q2 loss per share $0.58

Aug 1 T2 Biosystems Inc

* T2 Biosystems reports 2016 second quarter, six month results

* Q2 loss per share $0.58

* Q2 revenue $990,000

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $1.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* T2 Biosystems Inc says continues to target closing a total of 45 hospital commitments globally during 2016

* T2 Biosystems Inc says research revenue is expected to be comparable to what was realized in Q2 of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.54, revenue view $2.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* T2 Biosystems Inc says anticipates higher product revenue in Q3 of 2016 than was realized in first and second quarters of 2016

* T2 Biosystems Inc sees total Q3 of 2016 operating expenses to be between $12.3 million and $12.8 million