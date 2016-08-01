BRIEF-General Growth Properties posts Q2 earnings $0.19/shr

Aug 1 General Growth Properties Inc
* GGP reports second quarter 2016 results and raises
dividend 11 pct
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.19
* General Growth Properties Inc says board of directors
declared a Q3 common stock dividend of $0.20 per share
* Sees FY NAREIT FFO $1.48-$1.52
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* General Growth Properties Inc says same store leased
percentage was 96.1 pct at quarter end
* Q3 FFO shr view - $0.35 for quarter ending September 30,
2016
* FY2016 revenue view $2.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
