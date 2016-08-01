BRIEF-Avinger says qtrly loss per share $1.06

Aug 1 Avinger Inc :
* Avinger Inc announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $4.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $5.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $19 million to $23 million
* Sees FY 2016 loss per share $4.35 to $4.55
* Qtrly loss per share $1.06
* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.15, revenue view $5.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says adjusted EBITDA for 2016 is projected to be a loss of
$40 million to $43 million
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $-4.26, revenue view $22.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
