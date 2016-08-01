BRIEF-Trex Company reports record sales and earnings in Q2 2016

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 1 Trex Co Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $105 million
* Trex company reports record sales and earnings in second quarter 2016
* Q2 sales $146 million versus I/B/E/S view $145.2 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue up 12 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "first half 2016 results have put us on track to deliver strong earnings growth for full year"
* Q3 revenue view $102.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "for full year 2016, we have increased our guidance for incremental margin to average 80%, up from our previous forecast of 60%"
* Q3 gross margin comparisons are expected to continue to benefit from higher capacity utilization and cost savings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.