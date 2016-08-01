BRIEF-Trinseo sees full year 2016 adjusted EPS of $6.95-$7.10

Aug 1 Trinseo SA :
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.95 to $7.10
* Q2 earnings per share $2.00
* Trinseo reports record second quarter 2016 financial
results; increases full year 2016 outlook
* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.55 to $1.70
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.30
* Q2 revenue $970 million versus I/B/E/S view $958.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Trinseo SA sees full year 2016 net income of $316 million
to $323 million
* Trinseo SA sees full year 2016 adjusted EPS of $6.95 to
$7.10
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.53, revenue view $3.85
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Trinseo SA sees Q3 2016 net income of $73 million to $80
million
* Trinseo SA sees Q3 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $140 million to
$150 million
* Trinseo sa sees Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.55 to $1.70
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $993.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
