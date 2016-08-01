版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 04:31 BJT

BRIEF-Trinseo sees full year 2016 adjusted EPS of $6.95-$7.10

Aug 1 Trinseo SA :

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.95 to $7.10

* Q2 earnings per share $2.00

* Trinseo reports record second quarter 2016 financial results; increases full year 2016 outlook

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.55 to $1.70

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.30

* Q2 revenue $970 million versus I/B/E/S view $958.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Trinseo SA sees full year 2016 net income of $316 million to $323 million

* Trinseo SA sees full year 2016 adjusted EPS of $6.95 to $7.10

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.53, revenue view $3.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Trinseo SA sees Q3 2016 net income of $73 million to $80 million

* Trinseo SA sees Q3 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $140 million to $150 million

* Trinseo sa sees Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.55 to $1.70

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $993.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐