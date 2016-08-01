版本:
BRIEF-IDT Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

Aug 1 Integrated Device Technology Inc :

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36

* Q1 revenue $192.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* IDT reports Q1 fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

