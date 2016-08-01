版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-Realogy says appoints Matthew Espe to its board of directors

Aug 1 Realogy Holdings Corp

* Realogy appoints Matthew J. Espe to its board of directors

* With Espe's appointment as an independent director, realogy board now consists of 10 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐