BRIEF-Black Diamond Q2 adj loss per share $0.08 from cont ops excluding items

Aug 1 Black Diamond Inc

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.08 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees fy 2016 sales about $145 million to $150 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Black diamond reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $29.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $28.3 million

* Black diamond inc says now expects gross margin in fiscal 2016 to be approximately 30.0% compared to 34.9% in 2015

* Fy2016 revenue view $148.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says on a constant currency basis, for 2016 company expects sales of approximately $155-$160 million, or flat to up 3% compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)