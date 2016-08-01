BRIEF-Petroquest sees Q3 production volumes 52-56 MMCFE/D

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 1 Petroquest Energy Inc
* Petroquest energy announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $1.38
* Reduction in production volumes during 2016 periods is primarily attributable to sale of company's arkoma assets in june of 2015
* Company has retained jefferies llc and seaport global as its financial advisors and porter hedges llp as its legal advisor
* Sees q3 production volumes 52-56 mmcfe/d
* Says "when compared to q2 of 2015, we realized an approximately 36% reduction in cash costs, or nearly $11 million"
* Says production for q2 of 2016 was 6.0 bcfe, compared to 9.7 bcfe for comparable period of 2015
* Says oil and gas sales during q2 of 2016 were $15.8 million versus $32.6 million in q2 of 2015
* Continues to analyze options to address liquidity needs, extend maturity on 2017 notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.