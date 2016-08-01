BRIEF-Glaukos Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.06

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 1 Glaukos Corp
* Glaukos corporation announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 sales $28.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $24.5 million
* Sees fy 2016 sales $105 million to $107 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.06
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says net sales rose 61% in q2 of 2016 to $28.6 million
* Says revised guidance implies growth in 2016 net sales of approximately 46% to 49%, compared to 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.