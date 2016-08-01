BRIEF-Atlas Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.38

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 1 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.38
* Atlas financial holdings announces 2016 second quarter financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "remain on track to achieve our previously announced premium projections"
* Combined ratio for q2 of 2016 improved by 2.2 percentage points to 84.8%
* Atlas financial holdings qtrly gross premium written increased by 3.8% to $48.4 million, which included increase of 3.5% in core commercial auto business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.