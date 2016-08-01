BRIEF-Williams qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.19

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 1 Williams Cos Inc
* Williams reports strong second quarter 2016 financial results, provides financial update and announces actions to strengthen credit profile and fund fee-based growth portfolio at Williams partners
* Planned asset sale on track to close during second half of 2016
* Williams partners expects to implement distribution reinvestment program (drip)
* Expects williams partners to maintain quarterly cash distribution of $0.85 per unit in 3q 2016 or $3.40 annualized through 2017
* Quarterly cash dividend reduced to $0.20 per share in 3q 2016 or $0.80 annualized through 2017 with expected increases resuming in 2018
* In 2018, we expect to have twice as much fully-contracted capacity on transco as we did in 2010
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Co, williams partners to finalize deal on sale of canadian business during q3 of 2016, with combined proceeds in excess of $1 billion
* Intends to reinvest approximately $1.7 billion into williams partners through 2017, funded by reduced quarterly cash dividend
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.54
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.19
* Williams partners plans to access public equity market via williams partners' atm program or other means Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
