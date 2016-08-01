BRIEF-Williams Partners sees 2016 net income $0.9 billion

Aug 1 Williams Partners Lp

* Williams partners reports strong second quarter 2016 financial results

* Planned asset sale on track to close during second half of 2016

* Says expects to implement distribution reinvestment program

* Sees 2016 net income $0.9 billion; sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $4.3 billion

* Says expects to maintain quarterly cash distribution of $0.85 per unit or $3.40 annualized through 2017

* Says williams intends to reinvest approximately $1.7 billion into williams partners through 2017

* Williams partners lp qtrly gaap loss per unit $0.49

* Sees 2016 growth capital & investment expenditures $1.9 billion

* Sees 2016 growth capital & investment expenditures $1.9 billion

* Sees 2017 growth capital & investment expenditures $3.1 billion