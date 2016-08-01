BRIEF-Press Ganey Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

Aug 1 Press Ganey Holdings Inc

* Press ganey holdings, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 revenue $91.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $88.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $361 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda to be $141 million

* Currently expects acquisition of avatar international to contribute revenue of $5.5-$6 million from continuing clients for remainder of 2016

* Says currently expects acquisition of avatar international to have no material impact on adjusted ebitda in 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $88.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $363.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S