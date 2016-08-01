BRIEF-Post Properties sees FY FFO per diluted share $3.20-$3.24

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 1 Post Properties Inc
* Post properties announces second quarter 2016 earnings
* Q2 FFO per share $0.82
* Post properties inc says on a sequential basis, total revenues for same store communities increased 1.3% and total operating expenses increased 2.8%
* Commenced marketing for sale of three apartment communities, located in atlanta, georgia, and owned in a jv in which co owns 25% interest
* In connection with proposed sale, expects to incur its share of costs associated with prepaying mortgage loans encumbering communities
* Sees Fy Ffo Per Diluted Share $3.20-$3.24
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $3.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Post properties inc says company's share of such prepayment costs is currently estimated to be approximately $1.2 million to $1.3 million.
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
