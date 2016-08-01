BRIEF-Gladstone Investment says Q1 net asset value per common share increased to $9.84

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 1 Gladstone Investment Corp :
* Gladstone Investment Corporation reports financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Says net asset value per common share as of June 30, 2016 increased to $9.84 compared to $9.22 as of March 31, 2016
* Qtrly net investment income was $6.8 million, or $0.23 per share versus $4.9 million, or $0.16 per share last quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.