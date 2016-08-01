版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-West Corp reports Q2 adjusted EPS $0.78

Aug 1 West Corp :

* West Corporation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $582.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $576.8 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.78

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $576.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐