BRIEF-REG-Endurance reports strong underlying Q2 2016 financial results

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 1 Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Endurance reports strong underlying second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.14
* Qtrly net premiums written of $717.8 million, an increase of 28.4% compared to same period in 201
* Qtrly operating earnings per share $0.81
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $728.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly combined ratio of 92.6% compared to 85.5% for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.