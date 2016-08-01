BRIEF-REG-Blue Capital reinsurance holdings reports Q2 2016 financial results

Aug 1 Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd
* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings reports second quarter
2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.22
* Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd qtrly combined ratio was
82.0% compared to 43.1% in same period a year ago
* Endurance specialty holdings ltd ceo says "Q2 included a
greater frequency of global catastrophe events"
* Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd qtrly reinsurance
premiums written were $9.3 million, increasing $1.7 million
compared to same period in 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)