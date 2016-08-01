版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Green Plains Partners reports Q2 2016 financial results

Aug 1 Green Plains Partners Lp

* Q2 earnings per share $0.43

* Green Plains Partners reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $25.5 million versus $3.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐