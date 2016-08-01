版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 05:18 BJT

BRIEF-Advanced Energy announces second quarter results

Aug 1 Advanced Energy Industries Inc

* Advanced energy announces second quarter results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.68 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.73 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $118.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $111.5 million

* Sees Q3 revenue $116 million - $126 million

* Sees Q3 GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.65 to $0.76

* Sees Q3 Non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.70 - $0.80

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $110.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

