BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment, CECO reach agreement with group of second lien noteholders

Aug 1 Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Caesars entertainment, ceoc reach agreement with group of second lien noteholders

* Agreement provides for substantial improvement in recoveries for second lien noteholders to those contemplated in ceoc's plan of reorganization

* Agreement will go effective when agreement is signed by holders owning greater than 50.1% of second lien notes under certain of indentures

* Agreement provides holders of second lien notes with recoveries of at least 46 cents on dollar based on midpoint valuation

* Co and ceoc have continued to engage with remaining creditor groups, including official committee of second lien noteholders

* Second lien noteholders, with second lien notes held by parties hold approximately 37% of ceoc's second lien notes

* Agreement will go effective when agreement is signed by holders owning greater than 50.1% of second lien notes