BRIEF-Quad/Graphics sees FY net sales between $4.35 bln to $4.45 bln

Aug 1 Quad/Graphics :

* Q2 sales fell 3 percent to $1.0 billion

* Reports second quarter and year to-date results

* Sees FY net sales between $4.35 billion to $4.45 billion

* Sees full year adjusted EBITDA of $460 million to $500 million

* Quad/Graphics Inc qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

