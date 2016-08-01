版本:
2016年 8月 2日

BRIEF-Rexnord sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 to $0.39

Aug 1 Rexnord Corp

* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 to $0.39

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $472 million versus i/b/e/s view $459.5 million

* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.47 to $1.57

* Rexnord reports q1 fy2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Sees q2 sales $492 million to $502 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $497.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

