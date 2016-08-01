版本:
BRIEF-Huttig Building Products qtrly earnings per share $0.41

Aug 1 Huttig Building Products Inc

* Q2 sales $197.9 million

* Huttig building products, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

