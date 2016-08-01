版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-Atwood Oceanics posts Q3 earnings per share $1.53

Aug 1 Atwood Oceanics Inc

* Atwood Oceanics announces fiscal 2016 third quarter earnings

* Q3 revenue $227.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $233.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share $1.53

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐