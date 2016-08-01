版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-BG Staffing Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

Aug 1 Bg Staffing Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 revenue $62.6 million

* Bg staffing, inc. Announces q2 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐