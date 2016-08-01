BRIEF-Kennametal sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.10 to $1.40

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 1 Kennametal Inc
* Kennametal announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results; provides fiscal 2017 outlook
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q4 sales $521 million versus i/b/e/s view $518.9 million
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.10 to $1.40
* Q4 loss per share $0.83
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anticipate 2017 organic sales growth of between negative 2 percent and positive 2 percent
* Sees 2017 free operating cash flow between $90 million and $110 million
* Additionally, have embarked on workforce reduction initiative with expected costs of $80-$95 million which should reduce employment by 1,000
* Kennametal inc says board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share
* Workforce reduction initiative to result in an annual run rate savings of $100-$110 million by fiscal year-end 2017
* Announced restructuring plans are expected to yield incremental savings of approximately $31 million by fiscal year-end 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $2.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* During quarter, recorded discrete tax charge of $1.02 per share, associated with valuation allowance with regards to deferred tax assets in u.s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
